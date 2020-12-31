Tina Louise Remembers Gilligan's Island Co-Star Dawn Wells

✖

Tina Louise (best known as Ginger on Gilligan's Island) is sharing words of remembrance about her late co-star Dawn Wells (who played Mary Ann). Wells passed away at age 82 this week, due to complications related to COVID-19. Since Gilligan's Island made Mary Ann (and Wells) and icon, fans all over the world are mourning the loss. Tina Louise now stands as the final living cast member of Gilligan's Island's band of survivors trapped on a deserted island. Since the Ginger/Mary Ann pairing has become such a staple of pop-culture, it's only fitting that we hear Tina Louise's reflections on what this loss truly means.

“I'm very sad. Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face,” Louise said to NYP. “Nothing is more important than family and she was family. She will always be remembered."

The shock of hearing that Wells died as a result of COVID-19 has also impacted Louise, as the aging sex symbol has renewed motivation to maintain and protect her own health, in light of what happened to her friend: “Nobody wants to get that kind of news — especially that way, with this horrible disease. I’m doing my exercise and having a vegetarian lunch today,” she added. “Everything’s complicated now.”

Gilligan's Island created a uniquely enduring juxtaposition of female allure, which has grown into a popular (if outdated) social debate: do men prefer a Ginger or Mary Ann? While Wells made Mary Ann the all-American girl-next-door type, Ginger reflected the sultry appeal of the '60s sexual revolution for women, showing more glam and/or skin than American TV had seen. The idea of pitting the two female characters against one another bled over into real-life, as rumors swirled for years that Tina Louise (unlike Dawn Wells) resented Gilligan's Island and its enduring popularity, for never letting her escape the shadow of Ginger. However, the actress denies that she has a problem with the show, its legacy, or her co-stars:

“We were part of the wonderful show that everyone loves and has been a great source of comfort, especially during these times,” said Louise... I loved doing my part, especially after they really started writing for my character, originally billed as a ‘Marilyn Monroe’ type of character. A different director took over and really started to write for my character... I really loved my character."