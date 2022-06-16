Tom Hanks Cursing Out Fans After They Bump Into His Wife Goes Viral

Tom Hanks is currently promoting Elvis, the new upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic that sees Austin Butler in the titular role and Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. This week, the actor had an altercation with some fans after having dinner with his wife, Rita Wilson. According to BBC, Hanks and Wilson were leaving a restaurant and walking to their car on Wednesday night when they were approached by a group of fans. Someone in the crowd accidentally pushed Wilson and caused her to trip which led to Hanks yelling at the group.

"[That is] my wife, back the f*ck off," Hanks shouted. "Knocking over my wife." It's not every day "America's Dad" yells at you, and you can hear one of the fans quickly apologize. You can view the video below:

As for Elvis, the icon's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, recently took to Facebook to reveal she's seen the movie and that the film has the seal of approval from his family. Elvis "explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," reads the synopsis from Warner Bros. "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

"I love biopics, but this is not really a biopic, right? It's really about, for me, America in the 50s and the 60s and the 70s," Luhrmann previously explained. "And if you want to talk about America in the 50s and 60s and the 70s at the center of culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, is a figure [like] Elvis Presley. Like how Shakespeare would take a historical figure like a king and explore a big theme, or Amadeus isn't really about Mozart when you learn so much about Mozart, it's about jealousy. What this movie is about is America in those three epochs — Elvis the rebel, Elvis the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and Elvis the living legend, the icon trapped in that hotel not 10 minutes from here, by a man called Colonel Tom Parker."

Elvis opens in theaters on June 24.