Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, And More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Adam Schlesinger, founding member of bands Ivy, Tinted Windows, and Fountains of Wayne (notable for their 2003 Grammy-nominated single “Stacy’s Mom”), passed away earlier today at age 52, due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. His passing has rattled his friends, family, and collaborators, who were shocked that a healthy, talented, and relatively young man had passed away. Schlesinger reportedly passed away this morning, and throughout the day, fans, friends, and other entertainers have chimed in on social media to talk about the loss they feel and the ways Schlesinger improved their lives and art.

From That Thing You Do star Tom Hanks and his Crazy Ex-Girlfriend collaborator Rachel Bloom to legendary author Stephen King and the governor of New Jersey, social media has come together to mourn the songwriter, the most recent celebrity to pass away due to the virus that has paralyzed almost all of show business and much of the world.

You can see reactions below.

Tom Hanks

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Rachel Bloom

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Stephen King

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Johnathon Schaech

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey’s music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

Rick Springfield

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

Harry Elfont (director of JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS)

Adam Schlesinger and the “Pussycats” band backstage at our reunion show. A devastating, heartbreaking loss. pic.twitter.com/iTvsUNJapC — Harry Elfont (@HarryElfont) April 2, 2020

Stephen Colbert