Venom Star Tom Hardy Goes Viral After Winning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Tom Hardy is best known around these parts for his portrayals of comic book characters Bane and Venom. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor has another thing to add to his resume: tournament-winning martial artist. Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises star entered a Brazilian Jiu-JItsu championship being held in England by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships. Competing under his real name of Edward Hardy, the actor eventually walked away with a gold medal.
"Everyone recognised him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him," a spokesperson for the event told The Guardian . "It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event."
One of his opponents said Hardy very much resembles his Dark Knight character Bane. "I was shell-shocked. [Hardy] said, 'Just forget it's me and do what you would normally do,'" martial arts veteran Danny Appleby added. "I've done about six tournaments and I've been on the podium in every one. But he's probably the toughest competitor I've had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that's for sure."
Suffice to say, Hardy has been a worldwide trend on social media most of the day as fans rave about his surprise win. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Just Imagine
imagine thinking you’re gonna go against some random guy named edward and BOOM tom hardy comes out pic.twitter.com/QDdB3AnMU5— . (@cuntshardy) September 21, 2022
Big Guy
This is how every Jiu-Jitsu match with Tom Hardy starts pic.twitter.com/EWr0KabeCG— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 21, 2022
Badge of Honor
on the flip side, getting your ass whooped by tom hardy is kind of a badge of honor— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 21, 2022
Secrets
Tom Hardy secretly entered the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship 2022 in Milton Keynes, and won the gold prize. pic.twitter.com/LgLJuRbAVc— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) September 21, 2022
Casual
Tom Hardy just casually submitting people at 45 years old pic.twitter.com/pLpYvH1Rj4— Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) September 21, 2022
Nooo
me being beaten up and pinned by tom hardy: oh no aaagh this is terrible oh nooo https://t.co/lLbcQ8HiA2— Lone (@lonelytiefling) September 21, 2022
Let Me Have It
i would be so pissed if tom hardy showed up and schooled me on the competition floor. it's like, you're already a beautiful and famous celebrity, please just let me have this one thing https://t.co/p34I4v7DVg— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 21, 2022