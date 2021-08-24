Tony Hawk Selling Skateboards Containing His Blood

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is selling custom skateboards that are infused with his blood for $500 a pop. The Tony Hawk blood skateboards are a promotion created by Hawk and the canned water brand Liquid Death; the process mixes Tony Hawk's blood with the paint used to detail the skateboards, to create one-of-a-kind bloody artwork pieces - figuratively and literally. The art features Liquid Death's "It's the Thirst Executioner" mascot, holding the skull of a hawk (the bird) as an ode to the skateboarding icon. Only 100 Tony Hawk blood boards will be made (the man only has so much blood to give!), and will only be sold for a limited time.

Needless to say, these blood-infused skateboards will be collector's items in the truest sense of the word. Here are further details that Liquid Death offers on its official site:

INFUSED WITH 100%

REAL TONY HAWK Limited edition skateboards printed with The Birdman’s blood OWN TONY HAWK’S BLOOD!

FOR REAL! Get the Liquid Death Skateboard infused with 100% real Tony Hawk today! Own your very own piece of Birdman! Amaze your friends and co-workers. But hurry! Supplies are extremely limited. Only 100 available!

OUR TONY HAWK BLOOD IS HARVESTED STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, THEN SANITIZED.

EVERY DECK CONTAINS 100% REAL TONY HAWK DNA.

OUR DESIGNS ARE LOVINGLY SCREEN-PRINTED BY HAND IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

EACH BOARD COMES WITH A COPY OF A CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY.

10% OF PROFITS GO TO GOOD

YOUR PURCHASE HELPS KILL PLASTIC POLLUTION IN OUR OCEANS.

YOUR PURCHASE ALSO BUILDS SKATEPARKS IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES.

In a statement, Tony Hawk has said the following:

"I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs... This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks... And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts. The two charities that proceeds will go towards are the Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit organization.”

As Hawk indicates in his statement, a portion of the proceeds made from these Tony Hawk blood-stained skateboards will be given to charities focused on cleaning up plastic pollution and building skateboarding parks in low-income neighborhoods.

You can order your Tony Hawk blood-infused skateboard from Liquid Death HERE. If there are still any to scoop up...