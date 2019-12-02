Tumblr Reveals the Top 10 Ships of 2019

Another year is ready to come to an end, so you know what means. It is time to look back on 2019 and remember both the good and bad. For lots of fandoms, this recollection asks the Internet to sort through their ships, and it seems Tumblr has been keeping score. The site has put out its top lists of 2019, and it has a lot to say about ships.

As you can see in the slides below, the top ten ships listed for 2019 are as diverse as they come. The website’s user base has been clear about its favorite couples, but some of the picks will take you by surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, some of pop culture’s biggest ships did not make this list. Marvel fans will be aghast to know they did not pop into the top ten once. There is no love for Tony x Pepper or even the ever-popular Steve x Bucky ship.

Still, there are several fandoms who did pop into the list. K-pop came in strong with a top ship, and Star Wars was not far behind along with Youtube. But if you were hoping to see any Arrowverse pairs, then you will need to move past the top ten to find relief.

You can check out the top list below and sound off on your thoughts! Which ships got your heart racing over the last year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Tyrus

If you are a fan of the Disney Channel, then you have likely heard of Andi Mack. The show debuted on the station a couple years back before ending in July 2019. The show follows a girl named Andi who learns her older sister is none other than her mother which leads her on a road of discover. As it turns out, many of its fans ship Cyrus Goodman, the first main character on a Disney Channel series that is openly gay. They want the boy to get together with TJ who has long been a love interest to Cyrus.

Bellarke

The 100 is one of those shows fans cannot get enough of. The survival series has followed all sorts of stories during its six seasons, but one of its thread runs real deep. Even when living through the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse, love can bloom amongst those who survived. That is what happened for Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake, so you cannot blame fans for wanting a happy ending.

Malec

Shadowhunters remains one of the top-selling young adult franchises to date. The supernatural series takes place in a world where devils and angels are real, but their existence is not what you’d expect. Still, there is room for love even when you are fighting demons, and that is what Alec did. When the boy met Magnus, the pair knew they were smitten, and fans are still loving the couple after all these years.

Reylo

The reign of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is nearly upon fans, and it will end an era for fans. With the Skywalker Saga ending, fans are curious to see how Rey will end her journey. She still has some unresolved drama with Kylo Ren to deal with, but they could make amends. And if they do, it seems Tumblr really wants the Force users to drop all of their pretenses and make out ASAP.

Phan

When it comes to shipping, it seems everything goes on Tumblr. Real-person ships may be taboo with some but that isn’t the case with this site. For years, the ship between Danisnotonfire and AmazingPhil has raged online, and the Youtubers haven’t shaken their fans yet. The Phan fandom is alive and well as it nabbed a top spot on this year’s ships list.

Jikook

If you do not know who BTS is at this point, you have been living under a rock of some sort. The South Korean group is one of the most successful performing today. In fact, BTS is one of the biggest global artists out there with sales ranking with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The K-pop fandom has come to ship two of its younger members together, so the Jimin x Jungkook ship is sailing steady these days.

Reddie

Earlier this year, fans were introduced to another piece of IT. The horror film completed its recent adaptation with part two, and it followed the Losers Club after they grew into adults. Having sworn to return home should Pennywise reappear, fans came to ship Richie and Eddie real hard upon their reunion, and fan-fiction has helped them cope with the sequel’s tragic ending.

Juliantina

You may not have heard of Love to Death, but the telenovela is familiar to millions of fans. The series, which debuted on Univision last year, has become a global hit with audiences. According to Tunblr analytics, many of its users are determined to see Juliana and Valentina get together. The pair have had their ups and downs, but plenty of viewers are hoping the heroines get a happy ending.

Klance

Voltron: Legendary Defender has been out of commission for awhile now. The Netflix original series ended a long time ago, but its fandom lives on. In fact, the ship between Lance and Keith is running higher than ever before. The much-wanted Klance romance came in number two this year, and fan-fiction is the only way these days to revisit the duo following the show’s finale.

Ineffable Husbands

Taking the top spot this year, Tumblr crowned a brand-new couple as its top ship of the past year. No one expected Good Omens to bring about the cutest romance of 2019, but it did so with Azriaphale and Crowley. Sure, the duo were more often at odds than not, but the fandom could see past those conflicts. It seems plenty of fans unabashedly ship this unlikely couple, and they’ll rally behind their Ineffable Husbands until Judgement Day comes around.