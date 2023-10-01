Toys R Us Planning Brick and Mortar Comeback

Toys 'R' Us is making a comeback, again. WHP Global, the parent company of the iconic toy store, announced that they are expanding the store's brick-and-mortar footprint by up to 24 flagship stores and also has plans to open stores both in airports and on cruise ships. The expansion has been dubbed the "air, land, and sea" expansion with the first airport location set to open in November at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to CNN. No details about which cruise lines or when those stores would open was provided, but the cruise stores will reportedly sell cruise-themed merch.

As for the new flagship stores, they are set to open in the 2024 holiday season as part of a new deal with Go! Retail Groups. These new locations join the 452 Toys 'R' Us shops currently in Macy's stores nationwide. The new flagship stores are set to "open in prime locations that complement the existing retail footprint at Macy's," per a spokesperson.

What Happened to Toys 'R' Us?

This new expansion is the brand's latest efforts towards a comeback, something that has been a bit of a rough road. Back in 2017, Toys 'R' Us officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and soon after began closing stores. In 2018, Tru Kids Inc. purchased the brand in a 2018 liquidation sale and plans to open a dozen standalone stores in malls across the country, but ultimately only opened two — one in New Jersey and one in Texas, both of which later closed. Then, in 2021, WHP Global acquired Toys 'R' Us and teamed up with Macy's in 2021, rolling out their physical presence in Macy's stores in 2022.

"Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys"R"Us experience to life in our stores," Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement at the time. "We hope Toys"R"Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys"R"Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."

Prior to the in-store partnership, Macy's had been the digital home of the beloved brand, something that has been successful for the company.

"As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy's online and to our stores across America," Dvir said in a statement at the time. "Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children's imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children's toys and our partnership allows Macy's to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles."

What do you think about Toys 'R' Us' latest comeback plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.