Trolli Giving Away $50,000 to Eat New Sour Bursting Crawlers Candy

Have you ever felt like a snack was calling out to you just asking to be eaten? Okay, so technically snacks don't really talk and that's just the craving for something delicious "speaking" to you, but Trolli has just released a brand-new sour candy treat that is, well, begging you to eat it — and they're paying one lucky fan $50,000 to do it. Trolli has introduced their newest sour gummy innovation, Sour Bursting Crawlers that just begging to be eaten.

"We, Trolli's newest innovation, Sour Bursting Crawlers, want one thing in life: to be eaten," a press release reads. "So much so that we're paying one lucky gummi lover a tasty $50,000 for making our wildest dream come true — having our deliciously explode-y selves eaten. Yum."

The new candy seems like a variation on the brand's Sour Brite Crawlers, but his new offering comes with a twist. They have a "gooey explosion of flavor" inside. That "burst" of flavor is a sweet-sour one and comes in four combinations: Cherry-Pineaple, Blue Raspberry-Strawberry, Strawberry-Grape, and Mango-Fruit Punch. The candy is available nationwide in three sizes: 3 oz., 4.25 oz., and 6.3 oz bags.

But while the candy itself is pretty exciting, it's the money that really sweetens the deal. One lucky Trolli fan will win $50,000 just for eating the gummies. According to the press release, the treats went a little rogue but the brand came around and now all fans — humans only, please — have to do is go to PleaseEat.Us where they can take little quiz and then be entered in sweepstakes. One winner will win the grand prize while 1000 others will win bags of the Sour Bursting Crawlers. Fans need to enter by May 30th.

The Sour Bursting Crawlers joins Trolli's extensive lineup of crawlers which includes the original Sour Brite Crawlers, Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Sour Brite Crawlers Fruit Punch, Sour Brite Crawlers Watermelon, Sour Brite Mystery NIght Crawlers, and Squiggles. The brand also offers other shapes as well, including Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix, Sour Brite Llamas, Sour Watermelon Sharks and more so if the Sour Bursting Crawlers aren't your thing, there are still plenty of options available.

Trolli's Sour Bursting Crawlers are available now.