TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date Announced for Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has announced the opening date for its long-awaited new roller coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run. The new TRON-themed roller coaster opens on April 4, 2023. The new roller coaster will send riders into "the Grid" for a special Lightcycle race, with players trying to clear through eight Energy Gates before a rival team. The new ride will be one of the faster roller coasters at any Disney theme parks in the world. The ride will be part of Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

This is the second TRON Lightcycle ride to open at a Disney theme park, with the first TRON ride opening at Shanghai Disneyland back in 2016. While Disney announced that the TRON Lightcycle / Run would be coming to Disney World back in 2017, delays pushed the roller coaster's opening from the 50th anniversary all the way to 2023. Speculation that the ride would open soon intensified after test runs started late last year and signs were added to the attraction.

As with other rides, special previews will take place for Cast Members, with preview opportunities available for annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members. More details about those opportunities will be available at a later date.

The TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of two major new attractions to open at the Walt Disney World resort in the past year, following the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride, the first Disney World attraction to feature Marvel characters. A new Journey of Water attraction themed around Moana is also planned to open sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, a long-planned re-theme of Splash Mountain will start in 2023 with the closure of that ride. It will re-open as Tiana's Bayou Adventure sometime in the future.