TWIX’s Custom Cookies & Creme Sneakers Selling for Thousands on Secondary Market

Earlier this month, the TWIX team announced it had joined forces with The Shoe Surgeon for a custom line of sneakers based around the candymakers lastest offering — TWIX Cookies & Creme bars. Now, just a few weeks later, the ultra-limited sneakers are valued for thousands online. To celebrate the launch of TWIX Cookies & Creme, the brand and Shoe Surgeon ended up making just 100 pairs that were handed out for free in various pop-up stores around the country, including during last weekend’s NBA All-Star game.

One eBay listing has the sought-after sneakers at $7,999 while another has them at a flat $5,000. The pairs actually selling are going for under half of the active listings, with four pairs selling for around $2,300. Another auction ended at $1,126 with just one bid while the most recent sale ended for $4,500 — though the seller accepted a private best offer.

“TWIX Cookies & Creme pairs one of America’s most popular cookie flavors with its most popular cookie bar, creating a crave-worthy treat that appeals to loyal TWIX fans and welcomes new consumers to the brand,” TWIX brand manager Michelle Deignan says about the collaboration. “Our sneaker collaboration brings our new flavor to life in a fresh, unexpected way, one that celebrates the relevance of cookies & creme within sneaker culture and the left and right roots of our brand.”

If you want your shot at the free shoes, watch the TWIX Instagram throughout the end of the month, where Mars Wrigley reserved a handful of pairs to gift to eager social followers.

TWIX Cookies & Creme cookies are now available nationwide.