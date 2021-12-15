Two New Oreo Flavors Have Been Revealed

If a week or two goes by with no new OREO news, you know something is brewing. Case in point, it was just last week when the cookie brand announced a new wine offering. Fast forward just a few days, and OREO revealed its two latest flavors hitting stores right after the holidays. In a Twitter Spaces hangout Wednesday morning, OREO officials announced the latest flavors to be Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch, which will be limited-edition and permanent flavors, respectively.

With the classic chocolate cookies, the Ultimate Chocolate features three layers of chocolate creme: white, milk, and dark chocolate. OREO Ultimate Chocolate cookies will launch on January 3, 2022 and be available as supplies last.

OREO Toffee Crunch cookies, on the other hand, will include the classic chocolate OREO cookies. On the inside, however, will be a toffee-flavored creme with added sugar crystals for the “perfect cookie crunch.” Toffee Crunch OREO cookies will also be available beginning January 3, 2022, but will be a permanent edition.

Both cookies are selling for a suggested retail price of $4.29 per pack.

If you’re lucky enough, maybe you’ll be able to pair both of the new flavors with the new collaboration between OREO and Barefoot Wine.

“Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but Oreo Thins and America’s most-loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” brand manager for Oreo Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement. “With their light texture, delicate crunch, and touch of creme filling, Oreo Thins cookies have always been the perfect Oreo cookie for adults so we are excited to showcase a new grown-up pairing with Barefoot Wine. We can’t wait for our Oreo Thins fans (21+ of course!) to enjoy their favorite cookies with this rich and chocolatey flavored Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

Cover photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images