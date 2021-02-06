USDA Announces Recall of Super Bowl Party Foods Like Taco Dip and Pasta Salad

✖

When heading to the supermarket to get food for your Super Bowl 55 party this weekend, you might want to pay extra close attention to the things you're putting in your cart. Friday afternoon, the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a rather hefty safety recall for ready-to-eat dips and salad products made from Food Evolution. According to the release, Food Evolution is recalling four separate products that include meat. Since they include meat, they should have been inspected by federal regulators, but in this instance, they weren't — hence the recall.

The full list of those items recalled can be found below, you can see the labels of the products here.

31-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

18-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

7-oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

8-oz. container containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

The same release makes sure to point out that there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" to the consumption of the products. Regardless, the company and the USDA encourages those with the ready-to-eat items to either throw them away or return them to the store at which they were purchased.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the joint statement says."

"FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls."

This year, the Super Bowl will be streaming free online through CBS. You can watch it here.

Cover photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images