Vanna White Gives Update on Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek’s Cancer Battle

As of now, two of the most prominent game show hosts in the United States are in the midst of health scares that has affected their duties on two of the longest running quiz shows, with both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune hosts dealing with certain complications. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been enduring an ongoing battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak required emergency surgery after complications from a blocked intestine; the iconic letter-turner Vanna White has been filling in as the host of Wheel of Fortune while Sajak deals with his health issues.

But White is also informed when it comes to Trebek’s cancer battle, explaining to Us Weekly that the Jeopardy! host remains in good spirits.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” White explained. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

She added that she admires how Trebek is handling his cancer battle, commending the longtime host for his strength.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” White said. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Trebek has remained adamant about hosting Jeopardy!, which films a bulk of episodes each year and is currently in the midst of Season 36. He previously spoke with W5 earlier this year and explained that he’s enduring a lot as he undergoes chemotherapy while continuing to maintain his duties on the game show.

“I talk to the producers about this all the time now. I say, ‘Look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much, as well as it used to. The chemo has caused sores inside my mouth. It makes it difficult for me to speak and enunciate properly,’” he said on the Canadian news program W5 in October. “They say, ‘Well, we don’t notice.’ I notice those things. And I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience who notice also.”

