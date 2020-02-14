Vin Diesel Sings Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ in Valentine’s Day Serenade

Vin Diesel is known for being a badass action star (see: Fast & Furious 9trailer), as well as having the signature heavy baritone that has made character from Dominic Toretto to Marvel’s Groot into worldwide movie icons. However, there’s another tradition that Vin Diesel is famous for: singing sweet serenades to his lady love, Mexican model Paloma Jimenez. There have several videos of Vin Diesel performing serenades that have gone viral, and for Valentine’s Day 2020, the actor is at it again! In video posted to his Instagram, Vin Diesel is seen performing his own rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s hit song, “Someone You Loved”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:11am PST

Diesel captioned the video “Happy V Day…” and included a montage of footage from behind-the-scenes of his various travels over the world, with much of it looking shot on a nice beach in an exotic locale. Diesel can be seen in different scenes standing in a tux in the waves; wearing a biker jacket in both day and night beach settings; shots of him underwater swimming in the ocean, or shots of him looking like a boss lounging in a luxurious villa balcony, or model posing over some ancient ruins. The video / serenade ends with an especially sweet scene of Diesel with Jimenez and their three children, gathered on the beach together at sunset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vin Diesel is notoriously private, so any shots of Jimenez and the kids only appear in shadowy siloheuette, to mask their appearances. The intimate nature of the footage suggests that maybe much of it was shot home video-style by Jimenez, adding even deeper meaning to the song and lyrics as Diesel sings them.

Happy Valentine’s Day. F9 hits theaters on May 22nd.