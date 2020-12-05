Walt Disney: Internet Celebrates Late Creator's 119th Birthday

On this day in 1901, Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois. A pioneer of the American animation industry, Disney won 22 Oscars throughout his career, a record that stands true to this day. In addition to crafting his animation empire, which includes the likes of Mickey Mouse, Dumbo, Snow White, Bambi, and dozens of other characters plastered everywhere, the mogul also founded Disneyland and Walt Disney World, two of the world's biggest amusement parks. He passed away due to complications from lung cancer in 1966, at 65 years of age.

On what would have been his 119th birthday, fans are celebrating the life and times of the industry icon, taking to Twitter to share their remembrances. With tributes from Disney chairman Bob Iger and other Hollywood A-listers, Disney quickly became a trending topic on the platform.

