Walt Disney: Internet Celebrates Late Creator's 119th Birthday
On this day in 1901, Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois. A pioneer of the American animation industry, Disney won 22 Oscars throughout his career, a record that stands true to this day. In addition to crafting his animation empire, which includes the likes of Mickey Mouse, Dumbo, Snow White, Bambi, and dozens of other characters plastered everywhere, the mogul also founded Disneyland and Walt Disney World, two of the world's biggest amusement parks. He passed away due to complications from lung cancer in 1966, at 65 years of age.
On what would have been his 119th birthday, fans are celebrating the life and times of the industry icon, taking to Twitter to share their remembrances. With tributes from Disney chairman Bob Iger and other Hollywood A-listers, Disney quickly became a trending topic on the platform.
On this day in 1901, #WaltDisney was born. Remembering him today in appreciation for his vision, inspiration, and all of the wonderful seeds he planted for our company to grow from. pic.twitter.com/3Lz2xPWDIC— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 5, 2020
"First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare."
Happy Birthday to the great Walt Disney! (1901 – 1966) pic.twitter.com/RqzX8xDqsf— Classic Hollywood (@CHC_1927) December 5, 2020
Happy what would have been 119th birthday to the man behind the mouse: Walt Disney 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/l6sJ7bKZjL— The Disney Bubble (@feeling_disney) December 5, 2020
On this day, 1901. Walt Disney was born. The man who created Mickey Mouse, dozen of classic films and of course “The Happiest Place on Earth”!#WaltDisney pic.twitter.com/bF9mlASUmb— Railfox (@Railfox99) December 5, 2020
On this day in 1901: Walt Disney born.
This was his first business card: pic.twitter.com/k7tVHpEeh7— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) December 5, 2020
Came across this Walt Disney interview where he was asked about cartoon violence and if his cartoons were made for kids. The animation community talks about this today and basically have the same answers, just interesting hearing it come from Walt himself. pic.twitter.com/9UYZAgRZtF— Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) December 5, 2020
Happy birthday, Walt Disney!— Tristan the Holly Jolly Zootopia Fan🎅🎄🎁 (@MichelsTristan) December 5, 2020
With his humble beginnings with a simple but lovable cartoon mouse, to being the founder of one of the biggest companies in the world, to making many classic films, he will always be one of the greatest people that ever lived. pic.twitter.com/2zG5AtLyQY
Cover photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images