Walt Disney Family Museum Employee Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Friday March 6 brought news from The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco that the establishment would be closed for two weeks time due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. On Monday, March 9 they revealed that a museum employee that one of their relatives tested positive for the virus, and now the employee themselves has been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As a result of the employee’s diagnosis and the overall public health threat the museum has announced they will remain closed until at least March 20.

“The museum has been notified that the employee whose relative tested positive for COVID-19 has now also tested positive for COVID-19,” The Walt Disney Museum wrote in a statement. “The employee is currently quarantined at home and doing well, but will not return to work until cleared to do so by medical officials. The museum has no other confirmed cases at this time and is in close communication with its employees. Additionally, the public health officials are helping to ensure that any other individuals who may have been exposed to this employee are notified as soon as possible.”

The museum announced that they’ve taken preventative measures, conducting a “cleaning and sanitization using hospital grade products, both in publicly and non-publicly accessible spaces” and as a result will remain closed until March 20. They’ve also announced the installation of additional sanitation stations on the premises.

Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, the late Diane Disney Miller, The Walt Disney Family Museum features contemporary, interactive galleries with state-of-the-art exhibits narrated in Walt’s own voice alongside early drawings, cartoons, films, music, a spectacular model of Disneyland, and more.

This marks the latest set back and closure for The Walt Disney Company as a windfall of closures were announced today. Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure were confirmed to be closed for the remainder of the month starting tomorrow, with Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Paris following suit quickly after. Disney employees can rest a bit easier because they will continue to be paid through the Coronavirus shutdowns.

Many of the retails complexes owned by Disney, including Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, and Downtown Disney at Disneyland, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees are also being asked to work from home if able including employees of The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products.