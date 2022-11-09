Disney World Theme Parks to Start Phased Closure Later Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased closure to its theme parks on Wednesday as Orlando continues to brace for Tropical Storm Nicole. "We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," reads a notice posted to the resort's website. In the latest update published Wednesday morning, Disney World said its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom — would begin phased closures beginning today, November 9th, at 5 p.m. and would remain closed through Thursday morning, November 10th. The parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time on Thursday, Disney said.

See the announced Disney World closures as of Wednesday, November 9th, below:

Walt Disney World Closures

THEME PARKS

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will have a phased closure today, Nov. 9th, beginning at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10th. Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10th.

will have a phased closure today, Nov. 9th, beginning at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10th. Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10th. Disney's Animal Kingdom: Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m. Disney's Hollywood Studios: Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.

Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m. Magic Kingdom Park: Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella's Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella's Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. EPCOT: Closing today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

NIGHTTIME SPECTACULARS



To align with modified theme park hours, nighttime spectaculars will be canceled today, Nov. 9th, including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park, Harmonious at EPCOT, and Fantasmic! at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Extended evening theme park hours at Magic Kingdom are canceled today, Nov. 9th.



WATER PARKS AND MINI GOLF

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10th. (Disney's Blizzard Beach is currently closed.)

will temporarily close tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10th. (Disney's Blizzard Beach is currently closed.) Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close early today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m. and will remain temporarily closed tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Guests staying at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, Nov. 9th. Disney is contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternate accommodations.

Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort will be required to depart by today, Nov. 9th, at 3 p.m. Disney is contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternative accommodations.

At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests.

Character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning, Nov. 10th, so the resort can accommodate more Resort Guests staying at these locations for breakfast.

Dining and Other Walt Disney World Experiences

Until further notice, the Walt Disney World Resort is not enforcing cancellation policies for dining and other experiences like Savi's Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be canceled and refunded to the original form of payment, Disney said in a notice posted on its website.

This includes the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled for Nov. 10th, which has been canceled. Performances canceled for Nov. 9th include Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise.

Disney Springs

Disney Springs will close early today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m., with last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m. Disney Springs will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10th.

will close early today, Nov. 9th, at 7 p.m., with last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m. Disney Springs will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10th. Disney Bus transportation from Disney Springs will operate until 8 p.m. today, Nov. 9th.

Disney World Cancellations



Guests looking to modify or cancel their Disney Resort hotel reservations can visit the official website. Guests are also encouraged to consult the Walt Disney World Resort's Hurricane Policy FAQ or call (407) 939-5277.