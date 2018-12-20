Watch Jason Momoa Demolish James Corden in Hilarious Tortilla Slap Challenge

Jason Momoa recently wrapped filming the latest film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X. The actor has a ton of films on his plate and the next big thing he'll star in will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks to be one of the biggest DC sequels with most of the previous cast returning. Momoa recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and he participated in a hilarious challenge. The Aquaman star and the host slapped each other really hard with tortillas. You can check out the challenge in the video below.

Recently, Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II revealed that he thinks his work in the DC Comics film is clown work that most actors have to do to survive. Abdul-Mateen II kept it candid in a new interview with Variety.

Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you're in," Abdul-Mateen told the trade. "Something like 'Aquaman,' that's clown work. 'Aquaman' is not 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.' You have got to get over yourself."

"In order to survive [as an actor] and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of 'Wow, I didn't expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did.'" The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star added.

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think of the challenge? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!