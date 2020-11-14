Wendy's Brings Back Popular Free Frosty Promotion

✖

November is National Adoption Month and in celebration of the event, Wendy's is bringing back a pair of fan-favorite promotions. Beginning immediately, anyone can pull up the Wendy's mobile app and redeem a free beverage — any size you want, mind you — with any food purchase. Each time someone redeems the free beverage offer, Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper will team up to donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The second promotion comes in the form of the chain's beloved Frosty Key Tag program. Starting Monday, November 23rd, Wendy's customers can purchase a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag for $2. After you purchase the tag, all you need to do is show it on subsequent visits to redeem one free Jr. Frosty per purchase throughout all of 2021. The key tags are available for purchase from November 23rd through January 31, 2021.

As the norm with similar promotions, both deals are only available at participating locations, so call ahead to double-check before heading out.

"At Wendy's, we continue to honor our founder's legacy throughout this special month," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo said in a statement released Friday. "By partnering with our suppliers and customers we aim to create a movement of awareness and giving to support children in foster care who deserve permanent and loving forever families."

You can purchase your key tags in the following ways:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Simply ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag when placing an order. Wendy's Mobile App: Once purchased in Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.

Once purchased in Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. DTFA Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website: www.davethomasfoundation.org/frosty2020

Both promotions benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a non-profit organization founded by Wendy's founder in 1992.

Cover photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty