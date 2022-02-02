Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Spicy Chicken Nuggets All Week, Here’s How to Get Yours

A major snowstorm is about to blanket much of the country, and Wendy’s wants you to know they’re thinking about you. As a result of the impending snowstorm, the fast-food chain has decided to give free spicy chicken nuggets to anyone that’s interested. Effectively immediately, any order placed through the Wendy’s mobile app will also receive a 10-piece order of spicy nuggets on the house.

There’s some fine print involved with the deal, of course, but the general idea is that any paid purchase through the app also comes with spicy nuggets. All orders must be redeemed through the Wendy’s app, which requires an account to use. The deal is only available at participating locations in the United States, and you can’t get the deal for delivery through third-party apps. The free nugget deal is valid through Sunday, February 6th.

Now that the small print is out of the way, Wendy’s is also having a host of other deals staggered throughout the month. Tying into Super Bowl LVI on February 13th, Wendy’s is offering free delivery on all in-app Wendy’s orders on both February 12th and February 13th. After the Super Bowl is over, from February 14th through February 27th, the Wendy’s app will offer a one-time coupon that’s worth $5 off any order $10 or more.

The chain is also celebrating with free fries all month long. Every Wendy’s app user is able to redeem a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase throughout the month of February. The only catch there is that one order of fries can be redeemable per account per week.

Wendy’s is also having free promotions every “Fry-day” throughout the month as well. You can see full details on the day breakdown below.

February 4th: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich with medium fry purchase

February 11th: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium fry purchase

February 18th: 150 bonus points with large fry purchase

February 25th: Free six-piece nuggets with medium fry purchase

