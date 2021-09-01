Wendy's Introduces New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

✖

After announcing plans for a new, updated version of their french fries to retain more heat and maintain crispiness for longer last month, Wendy's is making another mouthwatering change with the addition of a new cheeseburger that is sure to have bacon fans' mouths watering. Ahead of National Cheeseburger Day on Saturday, September 18th, Wendy's is launching the Bit Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The new offering is the third addition to the chain's Made to Crave lineup this year and joins another bacon-packed addition, the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, introduced in May.

The new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger features Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef topped with its signature Applewood smoked bacon, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese, and a creaming, tangy, cheddar cheese sauce housed in a first-of-its-kind toasted cheddar bun. According to Wendy's, the sandwich "flips the notion of a traditional bacon cheeseburger on its bun with unparalleled culinary sophistication and an explosion of big, bold flavors."

“As the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger*, we had a desire to dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar, and more innovation,” John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company said in a statement. “The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable.”

While National Cheeseburger Day is a few weeks out, burger fans don't have to wait to give the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger a try. The burger is available now, along with the rest of the Made to Crave Menu which includes the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich. And to make the burger even more tempting, Wendy's is offering some tasty deals. From Sept. 6 through Oct. 3, customers who place an order via the Wendy's app will receive $2 off any premium combo, including Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. Then, from Sept. 13 through Sept. 18, and to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's will host a week-long BOGO premium cheeseburger offer, meaning fans can score any two premium cheeseburgers when redeeming the offer via the Wendy's app.

Will you be checking out the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

H/T: PopCulture.com