Wendy's Launching Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich

If you thought that the chicken sandwich wars were over, you'd be wrong. Instead, they are only heating up and now Wendy's is bringing that heat to the battle with some spicy, brand-new menu items. Beginning on Thursday, February 18th, Wendy's is rolling out the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, and the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Salad, both of which feature, as the name implies, the flavors of the ever-popular appetizer, jalapeno poppers.

The Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich is described as Wendy's iconic spicy chicken fillet topped with creamy jalapeno cream cheese, three slices of Applewood smoked bacon and a warm cheddar cheese sauce. Additional features include jalapeno slices, pepper jack cheese, and a premium bun. The sandwich is "embedded from top to bottom with powerful new tastebud enactors" that Wendy's says means it's "really, really good."

The Jalapeno Popper Chicken Salad is described as a bed of Wendy's mixed lettuce blend with spicy chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, slices of jalapenos and shredded pepper jack, plus diced tomatoes, jalapeno ranch dressing, and crispy jalapeno cheddar croutons that has "over a billion pixels of flavor".

"Whether you’re craving a Classic Chicken Sandwich or in the mood for a chicken sandwich that packs a punch of bold flavor like our beloved Spicy Chicken Sandwich or the new Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, Wendy’s exceptional chicken line-up delivers delicious quality and choice fans can’t get anywhere else," a statement from the restaurant reads.

To celebrate the launch of the new Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich lineup, Wendy's is offering chicken sandwich fans a free one through Grubhub from February 18th through February 21st. Orders $15 or more will also have no delivery fee.

Wendy's new Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich lineup is just the latest entry in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars. McDonald's is launching their own new Crispy Chicken Sandwich on February 24th -- though fans have a chance to get early access with a limited-edition “capsule” drop -- and Burger King announced on Tuesday their own new, hand-breaded chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Burger King’s offering will be available in both original and spicy varieties as well as the ability to get it “deluxe” with lettuce and tomatoes.

