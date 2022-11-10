Wendy's Reveals Surprising New Frosty Flavor

Wendy's is expanding its Frosty roster once again — and its newest one is set to arrive just in time for the holiday season. On Thursday, the fast food giant announced its new limited-time Peppermint Frosty flavor, which will be released in stores beginning Tuesday, November 15th. The Peppermint Frosty will be carried in place of the Strawberry Frosty flavor, which debuted over the summer and was dubbed a "great success" by the company. It will also be temporarily replacing the classic Vanilla Frosty flavor, which reportedly won't be back until early 2023.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

(Photo: Wendy's)

Why is Wendy's adding new Frosty flavors?

As Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo revealed in an interview with CNN Business, the idea to add new flavors to the Frosty lineup — something that the company has only done sporadically over the years — came about to further tap into customers' buying habits. Loredo reportedly said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the company then adds even more new Frosty flavors in 2023.

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

"It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years," Loredo continued. "[Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

What new holiday fast food items will there be in 2022?

The Peppermint Frosty is just one of many new fast food items arriving in the end of 2022, including Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Pie-themed mini donuts, and holiday menus from Dunkin' and Starbucks.

