Wendy's Just Brought Back the Strawberry Frosty

The Strawberry Frosty is making a comeback. Tuesday, Wendy's announced its limited-time ice cream flavor was returning effectively immediately to all participating locations. As is the standard with the chain's limited-time offerings, the Strawberry Frosty will replace the Vanilla Frosty on the menu for the foreseeable future, meaning the dessert will only be available in either Chocolate or Strawberry flavors.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," Wendy's culinary innovation VP John Li offered in a press release. "The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"

The Strawberry Frosty isn't the only menu change coming to the restaurant. At the same time, Wendy's also announced the arrival of the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries. As a part of the fast-food joint's Made to Carve menu, both items have been added as a limited-stime sufmmer offering.

The sandwich features the chain's regular spicy chicken patty befored being topped with ghost pepper-infused American cheese and ghost pepper seasoned crispy onions. On top of that all is lettuce, tomatoes, and a new ghost pepper ranch sauce. The fries, on the other hand, are the chain's regular fries topped with a unique ghost pepper fry sauce.

"Our Made to Crave menu continues to be a powerhouse, creating unique, unforgettable flavor experiences for our fans," Wendy's chief marketer Lindsay Radkoski added. "Customers can't wait to try the products we add to this line-up, and I know spicy seekers will be back for another visit once they try the layers of Ghost Pepper we've put on top of our spicy chicken fillet. We take our position as the queen of spice very seriously, and the team really outdid themselves when creating this sandwich!"

All three items are limited-time offerings that are around to help the restaurant kick off summer festivities. It's unclear how long they'll be available as of now.