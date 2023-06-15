Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frostys Thanks to T-Pain

You can go to your local Wendy's and get yourself a free Frosty, all thanks to T-Pain. The fast-food giant has unveiled a new partnership with the hip-hop artist allowing the masses to redeem a Free small Frosty with any qualifying purchase. The promotion runs through June 21sat and is available while using the Wendy's app, and additional food must be purchased to redeem the free dessert.

"I loved Wendy's 'We Beefin?' mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy's Frosty," Mr. Pain said in a press release.

"Wendy's loves collaborating with authentic artists and creators, and T-Pain is as real as it gets," added Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo. "'Buy U a Frosty®' masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty – a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times. We know fans will love listening to and duetting the track while enjoying this summer's most delicious strawberry flavor."

Coinciding with the free Frosty promotion, Wendy's released a new music video for T-Pain's latest hit single, "Buy U a Frosty." The parody riffs on the singer's chart-topping 2007 single "Buy U a Drank," and you can watch it in its entirety below.

Prominently featured in the music video is Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty, which has returned for its second straight summer.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast-food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," Wendy's culinary innovation VP John Li offered in a press release announcing the treat's return earlier this year. "The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu!"