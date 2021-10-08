Wheel of Time Casts Ceara Coveney as Fan-Favorite Character

Amazon Prime has announced that Ceara Coveney (Dad, The Amazing World of Emma) will play fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand in Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. Coveney’s casting was announced at The Wheel of Time panel during NYCC this afternoon. Additionally, Meera Syal (Peaky Blinders, Misfits) and Natasha O’Keefee (Broadchurch) were also cast in undisclosed series regular roles. The first season of The Wheel of Time will debut on the Amazon Prime streaming service on November 19th.

In the books, Elayne is the Daughter-Heir of the Queen of Andor and is discovered to have a talent with channeling. She has a chance encounter with Rand during the Eye of the World and quickly befriends Egwene and Nynaeve when they arrive at the White Tower for their own training to become Aes Sedai. Over the course of the series, Elayne becomes a central part of the book’s narrative and a key part of marshalling the forces of good ahead of the destined Last Battle.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”