Here Are the Best National Chicken Wing Day Deals on July 29

✖

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day, the one day a year restaurants around the country celebrate all things hot wings. As such, most national chains are offering mega-discounts all day on Wednesday — that is, of course, if they're charging for the wings at all. As we're pretty big wing fiends here at ComicBook.com, we've compiled some of the best deals you'll be able to find throughout the day. That way, you'll be able to strategically plan your wing-eating plans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

As with any deals, pricing may vary by location, but what's listed is the current national promotion each chain is hosting for National Chicken Wing Day.

Applebee's: Buy one, get one deal on all wings. Deal is only available online through the Applebee's website or the restaurant's mobile app for Carside To Go or delivery.

Buy one, get one deal on all wings. Deal is only available online through the Applebee's website or the restaurant's mobile app for Carside To Go or delivery. Buffalo Wild Wings: Customers who order any size of wings will receive an additional six wings free of charge. The B-Dubs deal is only available for dine-in or ordering by phone for pickup.

Customers who order any size of wings will receive an additional six wings free of charge. The B-Dubs deal is only available for dine-in or ordering by phone for pickup. Famous Dave's: Two orders of traditional wings, two orders of fries, and two chocolate chip cookies for $20

Two orders of traditional wings, two orders of fries, and two chocolate chip cookies for $20 Hooters: All orders get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of an order of 10 regular wings

All orders get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of an order of 10 regular wings Hurricane Grill & Wings: 20 bone-in wings and fries for $18.99

20 bone-in wings and fries for $18.99 Wingstop: Five free wings to orders made through Wingstop website using '5FreeWings' promo code

For history buffs out there, Buffalo mayor Stan Makowski proclaimed July 29th National Chicken Wing Day all the way back in 1977 and, as fate would have it, the rest is history.

A description on NationalChickenWingDay.com, apparently the main lobbyist behind the holiday reads, "Buffalo, New York lays claim to the birthplace of the chicken wing and that’s why they are often called Buffalo wings as well. The story goes that Teressa Bellissimo created chicken wings at the Anchor Bar, which she owned with her husband Frank, when her son Dominic and some of his college friends decided they wanted a late night bite to eat. She wanted a fast and easy dish so she deep-fried some chicken wings, which in 1964 were usually reserved for soup stock. She tossed them in butter and hot sauce. Naturally, they were an instant hit. The Bellissimos weren’t the first Buffalo restaurateurs to realize the potential of chicken wings. John Young had opened Wings’n Things on Jefferson Avenue in 1963. But his wings were breaded and dressed in a tomato-based sauce."

It adds, "The Anchor Bar’s chicken wing recipe turned out to be irresistible to customers and competitors. Other restaurants in town started catching on. Duff’s, in Amherst, started selling them in 1969. A few years later, the City of Buffalo declared July 29 Chicken Wing Day and in its proclamation proudly noted that 'thousands of pounds of chicken wings are consumed by Buffalonians in restaurants and taverns throughout the city each week.'"

Cover photo by Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.