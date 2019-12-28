Tim Curry Is Trending and the Internet Doesn’t Know Why

When you see someone’s name trending on Twitter, it’s almost never a good sign. That’s why when Tim Curry‘s name popped up Friday night, many were fearing the worst for the Rocky Horror alum. As it turns out, Curry is fine and well and the internet isn’t quite sure why the actor is trending. Some suggest it’s because of a viral game of sorts, though the talk about Curry trending has quickly dominated anything else. Either way, Curry fans across the world are confused and we’ve gathered some of their thoughts here.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the situation.
Baller Shit
#TimCurry Relax Tim Curry DID NOT PASS AWAY he’s just trending because he is a BOSS OR SAID SOME BALLER SHIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/NTc13OJJ6g— Superlativelifestyle (@jtydus1) December 28, 2019
Disbelief
Had to scream in disbelief when I saw Tim Curry trending. Thankfully the man is still a living, breathing legend. pic.twitter.com/RA3EyFWsx4— Brandon Koehler (@BrandonCanned) December 28, 2019
Please God No
The face you make when Tim Curry is trending and you’re too scared to find out why pic.twitter.com/zFpI5zixt5— Elizabeth Bolenbaugh (@Liz_Bolenbaugh) December 28, 2019
Jeepers
Y’all scared me having Tim Curry trending pic.twitter.com/YkaDiTOppv— 🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂/Goodbye Friend (@NellyBelle3379) December 28, 2019
Time for a Rewatch
Saw Tim Curry trending, now I wanna watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show pic.twitter.com/7smilOdSWP— Rico Sanchez Jr. (@RSJr) December 28, 2019
Hyperventilating
broo my heart stopped when I saw Tim Curry trending pic.twitter.com/hh5FePSfY6— universe be good to me for once challenge😔 (@anxjaaa) December 28, 2019
Krabs Knows
omg when i saw tim curry trend i haven’t felt that level of fear in a long time pic.twitter.com/n9YMxo4eyM— ❄ice trainer britney❄⛄🎄 (@BongoTime1991) December 28, 2019