Wilford Brimley: Viral Video Resurfaces of Actor Dropping F-Bomb in Star Wars Universe

The passing of legendary character actor Wilford Brimley has a lot of Star Wars fans thinking about Ewoks: The Battle For Endor a lot more than they usually might — but some on Twitter took the opportunity to remind us that Brimley has the distinction of being the only (?) actor to utter the F-word in a Star Wars movie. The fact that it happened in Ewoks, a property and a movie squarely aimed at a younger and more innocent audience than the rest of the Star Wars films, makes it even funnier, and makes it feel less likely to be real.

Indeed, there’s no evidence that the studio or the Motion Picture Association of America (who rate movies) interpreted his utterance as “f–k,” but when it’s pointed out…well, it’s hard to ignore. Twitter user Jason Loo (@Rebel_Loo) posted a short video to Twitter to prove his thesis and it feels pretty indisputable.

Ewoks: The Battle For Endor was the second feature film based on the lovable, fuzzy warrior creatures from the end of Return of the Jedi. In the 1985, made-for-TV movie, which took place six months after the events of The Ewok Adventure: Caravan of Courage, Marauders raid the Ewok village and steal a power supply they believe to be magical. Wicket helps Cindel escape the evil witch Charal, and they encounter Noa (Brimley), who befriended the young Cindel and became her protector.

“I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of Wilford Brimley,” Aubree Miller, the actor who played Cindel, shared with FanthaTracks. “I was so young while filming that I do not have specific memories working with him. I do know it was always fun to be on set and I can only imagine it was his kindness that made it so enjoyable. I am sad for his family and they are in my prayers.”

Like the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special, the Ewoks films are made for TV, and aren’t officially canon, though the first season of The Mandalorian saw our heroes riding blurrgs, creatures who were designed for the theatrical movies but never made the cut, and so who first debuted in Ewoks: The Battle For Endor.