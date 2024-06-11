Willy's Candy Spectacular Releases "The Unknown" Song Based on Viral TikTok Sensation

Earlier this year, an unauthorized Willy Wonka Experience went viral with a disastrous pop-up in Glasgow, Scotland thanks to such meme-worthy elements as a questionable Oompa Loompa, creepy warehouse, and even the strange character called The Unknown. Now, it's The Unknown who is getting a chance to shine in new song. Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, the upcoming stage musical inspired by the viral pop-up event, recently released a new demo track from the production. The track, fittingly titled "The Unknown" is written and performed by Daniel Mertzlufft, best known for the viral Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. You can check out the video for the song below.

"As an avid TikTok addict, the Glasgow fiasco was my entire FYP for a solid week, and nothing was more intriguing than The Unknown! Who is he? Where did he come from?" Mertzluft said in a statement. "I never thought my obsession over these questions would lead to writing a horror song for puppets about The Unknown starting the apocalypse, but that's the fun of Willy's Candy Spectacular! Wen else do you have the ability to truly just explore the unknown!?"

What is Willy's Candy Spectacular?

Announced in March, Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody (formerly titled Willy Fest: A musical Parody) is a satirical musical production inspired viral Glasgow pop-event that took the internet by storm. Willy's Candy Spectacular is produced by Kraft-Engel Productions and features a creative team that includes Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel and Oates, Another Period), Tova Litvin & Doug Rockwell (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Julie & The Phantoms), Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date, Once Upon a Time) and Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Grumpy Monkey: The Musical).

"From Broadway to street corner pop-ups, audiences have become obsessed with immersive experiences that enable them to be a part of the story," Zachary and Weiner said in a statement. "But it takes a special kind of magic to devastate children and adults alike – and it feels like the only way to find meaning in this chocolate-less catastrophe… is to sing about it."

"This could be Waiting For Guffman but with scam artists" Lindhome echoed.

"When the inspiration for a parody has a con artist, ChatGPT, a mysterious wedding and crying children, it's hard to resist," Litvin and Rockwell added. "Who wouldn't want to write a musical about an experience that goes from joy, to fear, to why the f*** am I here?"

"Sometimes imagination isn't so pure and creators can find themselves woefully overselling and grotesquely under delivering," added Mertzlufft. "The stakes are high, the characters are ridiculous and the emotions are all too real – the perfect storm for a musical!"

Willy's Candy Spectacular previously released videos for "Willy's Candy Spectacular", "the post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilization back to the disastrous events in Glasgow" featuring John Stamos, as well as "Where Dreams Go to Fly" and "Dreamed to Dare".