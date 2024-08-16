X-Men ’97 Creator Beau DeMayo Claims Marvel “Stripped” Season 2 Credits Over Instagram Post

UPDATE: Marvel has responded to the claims made in X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo’s social media post.

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

The original story follows below.

Earlier this year, Marvel fans were stunned when just days ahead of the premiere of the eagerly anticipated animated X-Men ’97 series, Marvel Studios confirmed that series showrunner Beau DeMayo had been fired. Details about the sudden change were unclear at the time, but now, DeMayo is breaking his silence. In a post on social media on Thursday, DeMayo said that he had received a letter from Marvel on June 13 notifying him that he’d been stripped of Season 2 credits due to a post he shared on Instagram for Gay Pride just days previously. DeMayo also shared the post in question as well as shared his gratitude for having worked on X-Men ’97, but also noted he would “have more to say soon”.

“Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show,” DeMayo wrote.

“Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while working on XMen97 and #Blade. I’ll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned.”

News broke back in March that Marvel Studios had fired DeMayo, creator and executive producer of X-Men ’97. DeMayo had also served as a writer-producer on Marvel’s live-action Moon Knight series and as a writer on the Blade reboot. DeMayo had also completed work on the second season of X-Men ’97 and was reportedly planning a third season of the series at the time of his firing. Later, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios and executive producer on X-Men ’97 Brad Winderbaum said that he couldn’t speak about details, but that DeMayo had “real respect and passion” for the characters and “wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that’s on screen.” Winderbaum also said that he didn’t consider the situation with DeMayo a firing: “‘We parted ways’ is the best way I could say.”

As for Season 2 of X-Men ’97, DeMayo has previously clarified the extent of his involvement, sharing on social media that he can’t really speak to the second season, but looks forward to seeing the final product when it airs. It was announced in July that Marvel’s What If… scribe Matthew Chauncey is set to take over as writer for the series.

“I did write a lot of Season 2,” DeMayo wrote earlier this year. “However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. “

“This is why I’ve said I can’t really speak to Season 2,” he added. “But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes.”