You Can Go Camping in a Giant Bush's Beans Can This Summer (No, Really)

With it officially being spring, people are already looking forward to warmer weather adventures and planning their summer getaways. For many, those getaways mean it's soon time for camping season and now Bush's Beans is offering those who love the great outdoors a unique way to enjoy nature: by staying in a giant bean can on wheels. On Wednesday, Bush's Beans announced that, in partnership with the National Park Foundation, they are offering three fans the chance to experience a national park in Bush's Canper which is quite literally a giant can of beans you can camp in.

According to the brand, guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime stay in the fully stocked Canper near three national parks this summer: Big Bend National Park in Texas, Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming, or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. The stay includes the following:

• All-expenses paid trip for the winner and their guest to one national park and a stay nearby in Bush's Canper (includes flights, ground transportation and a $200 travel stipend)

• The Canper features bean-themed design touches, is outfitted with water and power, and comes stocked with food, beverages and custom Bush's Beans canping gear so you have all the comforts of home in the great outdoors

• Bean-centric, camping themed breakfasts and dinners prepared by a private chef, plus packed lunch on-the-go to stay fueled during all your park adventures

• Un-bean-livable guided excursion of your choice in or around the national park

"As a camping staple that fuels outdoor adventures, Bush's is excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and support their mission of protecting and preserving our national parks for current and future visitors," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "We know many of our fans are outdoor enthusiasts and turn to Bush's Beans as park-friendly fuel with plant-based protein. Additionally, our cans are infinitely recyclable and completely shelf stable, making them the perfect pairing for this unique Canper experience or any national park excursion."

"We're happy to welcome Bush's to the National Park Foundation family," said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "We look forward to fostering a sense of fun and adventure centered on national park experiences this summer."

To enter to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for themselves and a guest, fans can go to this website here now through Wednesday April 26th. Fans can enter to win for each of the parks, but need to be advised that should they be selected for more than one location they will only be eligible for one stay.

Will you be entering to win a stay in the Bush's Canper? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!