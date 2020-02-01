Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Director Says It Will "Wrap Up Stories" Introduced at Beginning of Franchise

It's going to be a while before James Gunn is able to get to start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that's not stopping the filmmaker from discussing the fan-favorite franchise. Gunn held an Instagram Q&A with fans Saturday afternoon, where he mentioned he fully anticipates the threequel serving as the capstone to the storylines introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"If everything goes to plan," Gunn mentioned, "it will wrap up the stories I started in Guardians 1." The eponymous group has found themselves in the most precarious of positions yets after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The present-timeline Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is long dead and the time-hopping version now in the present day MCU is a version of the character from the time before Guardians of the Galaxy. The means she technically doesn't have the develop we've seen on-screen in both Guardians movies and Avengers: Infinity War, or anything that may have happened off-screen involving the character.

Once expected to be on the of the movies set for release in 2020 by Marvel Studios, Guardians 3 had to be pushed to the backburner after Disney first fired Gunn in 2018. After several months passed, the House of Mouse reinstated the filmmaker but not before he was able to board Warner Brothers' The Suicide Squad as writer/director.

Responding to another fan just before Christmas, Gunn confirmed he wouldn't begin production on the next Guardians film for at least "another year or so." Elsewhere, Guardians star Karen Gillan has confirmed she's read the script and is "really excited" to work Gunn at least one more time.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan recently told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release. The first two movies in the franchise are now streaming on Disney+.

