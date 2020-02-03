Former Doctor Strange Director Teases "Great" WandaVision Series

Disney+ finally dropped the first look for at the three shows from Marvel Studios currently in production, including a mind-boggling teaser of WandaVision. The series that's equal parts sitcom and spectacle took fans on a trip across the ages in just a few short seconds, bouncing from one the black and white sitcoms of the 40s and 50s sets that looked like they are ripped straight out of Roseanne or Full House.

Shortly after the first look clip dropped online, former Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson took to Twitter to unveil his excitement for the show, saying it's something fans should look forward to. "WandaVision is going to be great," the filmmaker tweeted.

As we've previously found out, WandaVision will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is set to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the Doctor Strange sequel. Last fall, Olsen's WandaVision costar Paul Bettany revealed fans can expect something that's a fine mix behind sitcoms and the typical spectacle of Marvel blockbusters that get theatrical releases.

“That’s where it starts. and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love,” Bettany said in an interview last fall. “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

The new synopsis for the series — unveiled by Disney after the clip went live — can be found below.

"Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year. "

WandaVision is set for release later this year while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 7, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

