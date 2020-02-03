Marvel's Chris Evans Amazed By Sledding Dog

Chris Evans’ Twitter presence remains one of the purest things on the platform. His post about a sledding dog is one of the best things you will see today. Before all the football action got rolling, the Captain America actor got a hold of a video that was making the rounds. One determined pup was just having fun riding down a hill on a sled and then dragging it back up to the top. The entire cycle is so warm and comforting in a world where the videos on your timeline can be absolutely ghastly. Other people flocked to the video and expressed a feeling that everything was right with the world.

Evans actually rescued a dog named Dodger on National Pet Day in 2018. The two met while the star was filming Gifted. Captain Americais just like the rest of us because you can’t say no to a cute dog. It’s just not right!

He wrote on Twitter, “This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay”

You guys! A dog is sledding! A dog. Is SLEDDING! Everything’s gonna be ok. https://t.co/C3IwwEd9Mv — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2020

Later Evans explained it to People as well, ”One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough, they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog."

"The aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy." Evans added, "He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

