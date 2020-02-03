Super Bowl 2020: Loki First Look Unveiled in Disney+ Trailer

Surprising Marvel fans around the world, Marvel used Super Bowl LIV to drop the first look at Loki, a show which started production within the past few weeks. In fact, just last week long-time Avengers star Tom Hiddleston posted a sneak peek of his pre-production stunt work as he geared up for principal photography.

The first look of Loki was part of a larger Disney+ commercial that featured first looks at other things coming this year and next, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, amongst other Disney-owned properties. You can see the platform-wide teaser below.

Compared to other shows heading to Disney+ from Marvel, Loki might be the one fans know the least about. Outside of the Owen Wilson casting news that surfaced earlier in the week, there's been little revealed in terms of a plot or villain. We do know, however, it will take place immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame in which the 2012 version of Loki (Hiddleston) managed to get his hands on the Tesseract.

"There's a huge time travel component," Loki producer Stephen Broussard says during Disney+'s Expanding the Universe special. "There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki."

According to Hiddleston, he's never been more close to the Asgardian God of Mischief than he is now

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston explained to MTV News. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ next spring.

