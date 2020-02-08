Original Doctor Strange Writer Says He Never Submitted a Draft for Sequel

Fans looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been through quite the roller coaster in recent weeks. First, Scott Derrickson leaves the project, then Sam Raimi is reportedly in negotiations, now the showrunner for Loki is writing the movie. Well, one more thing for Doctor Strange fans to file away, the writer of the first film says that he never even submitted a draft for this one. C. Robert Cargill told fans on Twitter that the new creative team will basically be working with a blank slate. It’s nice to see that there are no hard feelings between the outgoing team and the one coming in. If Raimi does end up being the choice, fans will be excited regardless.

Cargill said on social media, “Since it keeps coming up in news stories, it's worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working with now isn't derivative of our work. I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next.”

When the news of his departure from the project, Derrickson talked to fans about it on Twitter. "Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," he wrote. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as [executive producer]."

"I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend," Derrickson said on Twitter. "What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

The director had previously tweeted that studio mandates were the enemy of art, so for some his exit from the film isn’t exactly a surprise. His friction over this being billed like an Marvel Cinematic Universe “horror film” raised some eyebrows too. So many eyebrows that Kevin Feige himself had to tamp down some of those expectations when he was talking to the New York Film Academy. The Marvel head man basically told the crowd that it would have some scary scenes or elements without dipping into the extreme edges of what that genre can hold. A lot of fans were upset at the percieved “stifling” of Derrickson’s vision. But, the general consensus flipped a bit when the Raimi news dropped earlier this week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly still scheduled to begin filming in May. That means that it would still hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

