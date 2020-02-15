Ant-Man Star Randall Park Reveals How He Became Involved With Wandavision

Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision is going to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe offering like nothing else in the franchise, but for all of its unique elements—some of which were teased in the recent Super Bowl trailer for the streaming service—there will be some things familiar as well, including faces and characters. In addition to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Paul Bettany's Vision. Ant-Man and the Wasp star Randall Park will also appear in the series, reprising his role as Jimmy Woo and when it comes to his involvement in the eagerly-anticipated series, it turns out the process was pretty straightforward. Speaking with BUILD Series back in October, Park said it was just a matter of being open to returning.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park said.

Park's portrayal of Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp was one of the film's great humorous highlights in a film that had, well, many humorous highlights but it also came in a year that he was also appearing in a DC Extended Universe. Randall played Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman, something that puts Park in the small group of actors who have appeared in both the MCU and the DCEU, but more than that, may make him the only one to do both in the same year. For Park, the whole situation of playing comic book characters is surreal as he grew up a big comic book fan.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park said. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. It also stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. The series will debut on Disney+ in December 2020.

