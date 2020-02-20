Kevin Smith Believes “Our Descendants Will Find Divine Inspiration” From Avengers: Endgame Moment

April will mark one year since the release of Avengers: Endgame, which brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga to a close. The movie quickly became the top-grossing film of all time, knocking James Cameron's Avatar out of the number one spot after ten years. Considering the movie's success, it's no surprise it's still a big topic of discussion on social media. One person who loves bringing up the film is Kevin Smith, the director best known for comedy classics such as Clerks and Mallrats. Smith has taken to social media to share his favorite Avengers: Endgame moments and has even compared the comic book movie to his latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. In his most recent tweet, Smith compares one moment from the film to stories from the bible, and claims future generations will “find divine inspiration” from a specific moment from the film.

“Religions have been founded on the Bible, resulting in millions of people deriving inspiration and moral strength from amazing stories about fantastic feats of faith. Hundreds of years from now, our descendants will find divine inspiration from the story of Cap wielding Mjolnir,” Smith wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Religions have been founded on the Bible, resulting in millions of people deriving inspiration and moral strength from amazing stories about fantastic feats of faith. Hundreds of years from now, our descendants will find divine inspiration from the story of Cap wielding Mjolnir. pic.twitter.com/UUBY1cYcym — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 19, 2020

While many people took to the comments to argue Smith's point, others agreed with the director's sentiment. You can check out the responses here.

Recently, Avengers: Endgame was nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick), but the movie ultimately lost to 1971. However, the Marvel movie did take home some prizes during awards season. The movie won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic's Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, recently celebrated their film's Academy Award nomination. They also teamed up with Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, to celebrate their Golden Tomato Award from Rotten Tomatoes for Best Wide Release Movie 2019. The Russos also scored the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the ICG Publicists Guild.

Do you agree with Kevin Smith's tweet about Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

