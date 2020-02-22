Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye Release Windows Reportedly Revealed

Buckle up, Marvel Fans — the next two years are going to be jam-packed with movies and shows. Thanks to this weekend's Toy Fair New York, Hasbro released its slate of upcoming toy releases, seemingly confirming the release frames for both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. The toymaker suggests both shows are dropping sometime in 2021; if their timelines are correct, Ms. Marvel will drop prior to the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye. Both shows are slotted after What If...?, a show currently set to debut on Disney+ next summer, meaning both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye would be in the second half of the year, likely in the August and December slots.

The news is rooted in a slide deck Hasbro has used for its upcoming toy release schedule.

Ms. Marvel podría llegar en 2021 de acuerdo a un anuncio de futuros juguetes de Hasbro pic.twitter.com/HFjhMGDTZQ — Agent Blackdale (@blackdale_news) February 21, 2020

It's been reported Ms. Marvel will begin filming as soon as April of this year, giving the show plenty of time for principal photography and post-production, something likely needed when factoring in the character's "embiggening" powers. Despite plenty of reports that say otherwise, Disney suggests Hawkeye is still on track for its initial Fall 2021 release, even if some suggest they're trying to hold out in an attempt to lock down Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Little is known about either show, other than the fact the latter will include Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog. An audition tape that previously surfaced seemingly hinted at the proper MCU debut of the Inhuman Royal Family — Black Bolt, Medusa, et al — in Ms. Marvel.

Either way, Marvel chief creative Kevin Feige has promised the Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ will be fully intertwined with the movies that find their ways into theaters. Characters like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight will first debut on Disney+ before joining their crime-fighting colleagues on the silver screen.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

