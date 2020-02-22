Avengers: Endgame Fan Imagines Thanos Wearing the Hulkbuster Armor

Between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thanos (Josh Brolin) emerged as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's baddest baddie — the one villain the reigned above all others. Now, just imagine the character had access to Tony Stark's Hulkbuster armor. Practically omnipotent with the full Infinity Gauntlet, plus a little extra padding courtesy of Earth's best technology. One the same day some never-before-seen Endgame concept art surfaced online, one Endgame fan has made the Thanos/Hulkbuster thought a reality, turning out an epic piece of fan art featuring Thanos in the armor first introduced in Joss Whedon's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The art's exactly how it sounds; Warrior Thanos — the one with the armor — can be seen decked out head-to-toe in the Hulkbuster duds. See the epic piece of art below.

Some of the official concept art release earlier in the day included a look at Karen Gillan's Nebula wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. It's not clear in what scenario she would have used it, but it remains an epic shot regardless.

"She suffers from some daddy issues," Gillan previously said of her character's relationship to Thanos. "I think I'm excited for her to finally face the source of this abuse. This has been building through multiple movies...I would like to see her try and face that. I don't know if she will. I'm not saying anything. I just got really nervous that I might have given something away."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

