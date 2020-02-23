Brie Larson Stuns in Cinderella-Style Dress on Red Carpet

Marvel star Brie Larson was on hand for the NAACP Image Awards tonight to see some talented people get their recognition. But, people on Twitter seemed to really get a kick out of her dress. The white number was paired with pearled mesh evening gloves. Numerous replies seemed to want to talk about the white, blue, and black tulle skirt at the bottom. But, Larson has never been shy about wearing some of her more eccentric influences on her sleeves. She’s having a good time and enjoying the show, so that should probably be enough for everyone. But, the life of one of the Marvel stars means scrutiny 24/7.

She’s grappled with the thornier side of the superhero fandom multiple times since being announced as Marvel’s choice to play Carol Danvers. There’s been a fair bit of negativity to contend with in a bunch of different regards. Blocking out the noise seems to work for the Captain Marvel actress and she basically told Variety that was her approach last year.

"They did? Oh. I didn’t even know," Larson said of the controversies surrounding her stint as Captain Marvel. "I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?"

It was wonderful to attend the @naacpimageaward this evening 💕 pic.twitter.com/Myp03wrSkU — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2020

"More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of Captain Marvel, I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, 'How often do Google yourself?' I’m, like, 'I’ve never Googled myself,'" Larson revealed. "I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am. I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life! There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind. And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, 'Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.' So I trust that, and I trust my experience."

