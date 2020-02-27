Avengers: Endgame Almost Featured a Grisly Death for Nick Fury

Marvel fans were probably expecting a lot more Nick Fury in Avengers: Endgame, but maybe his relative absence is for the best. New concept art from the film shows the S.H.I.E.L.D. director meeting a pretty gruesome fate. Stephen Schirle worked as an artist on the movie and showed off his work on ArtStation. In the image, Fury is on the business end of a sword from Corvis Glaive. Now, that would prove problematic, well, except for the fact that they could have easily used this plot point to set up the eventual reveal of the character as a Skrull in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jon Watts went on to tell Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis all about that reveal after the movie premiered in theaters.

"First of all, to clarify the timeline, that's real Nick Fury at Tony's funeral at the end of [Avengers: Endgame]," Watts tells ComicBook.com. "So it's not like he's been a Skrull forever or like, it's not like he's been a Skrull since Captain Marvel." Originally, there was an idea to tease the reveal of Fury as a Skrull early on for eagle-eye viewers and hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We were going to have him eat diagonal toast cut diagonally," Watts said, referencing the Captain Marvel dialogue in which Fury said he will never cut his toast diagonally. "You know that one? That would've given it away."

Watts would continue on to say that they intended the Nick Fury reveal at the end to be a sort of treat for the long-time fans who have stuck with the MCU.

More #AvengersEndGame concept art from Stephen Schirle 🚨 “Thanos Awaits”

“Spider-Man & Iron Man”

“Doctor Strange Defeated”

“Corvis Stabs Fury” Artstation https://t.co/UpOPhxCUgx pic.twitter.com/qu7J946hwM — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) February 21, 2020

"There's such a history of Nick Fury and the Skrulls, especially now that people have seen Captain Marvel and they've seen what is happening with those stories in the MCU," Watts added. "But to me it was always just this fundamental question of how could [Mysterio] actually fool Nick Fury? Because Nick Fury's super power is being suspicious, you know?"

