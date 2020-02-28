Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Hilarious Snow White Photo Featuring Sean Gunn

James Gunn is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, but he's currently taking a break from the franchise to helm The Suicide Squad for DC. Gunn has been nice enough to update fans about the filmmaking process on social media, informing folks when production wrapped and even answering some fan questions. However, there's still room to have a little fun on Instagram as proven by Gunn's latest post. The actor shared a photo that inserts his brother, Sean Gunn, into Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The image is credited to Ertan Atay (@failunfailunmefailun) and shows the cartoon princess engaging with Gunn in a motion-capture suit.

“Sean Gunn was amazing in Snow White. By Ertan Atay @failunfailunmefailun,” Gunn wrote. Of course, Marvel fans know Sean Gunn best as Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also does the motion capture for Rocket Racoon, the character voiced by Bradley Cooper. Because of this, there are plenty of fun images of Gunn in mo-cap suits floating around the Internet. You can check out the image in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Sean Gunn was amazing in Snow White. By Ertan Atay @failunfailunmefailun A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Feb 28, 2020 at 5:26am PST

Here’s what some hilarious folks had to say in the comments:

“Directed by: Jon Favreau,” @nerd4life12 joked. (This, of course, is a reference to the fact that Favreau made “live-action” versions of The Jungle Book and The Lion King.)

“He should wear that green suit to the Guardians 3 premiere in Hollywood,” @batcap50 suggested.

“Tell him he needs to go back to Stars Hollow damnit,” @bvbfinn added. (In case you missed it, Sean Gunn was a prominent member of the Gilmore Girls cast for many years.)

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct.

