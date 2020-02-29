Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Doesn't Use Social Media

Anthony Mackie is starring in both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Altered Carbon Season 2, but you won’t catch him on social media. The star sat down with Black Girl Nerds to talk about his career and his relative silence on the web came up. It should come as no shock that Mackie is not one to court the spotlight. He was just a man who lived in Louisiana before this whole Marvel train got rolling. But, while his co-stars all have massive followings on various platforms, that’s not his deal. Mackie has an Instagram account and follows no one. The interview sheds some light on why exactly he chose to go that route.

“No, it’s real. I just don’t use it,” Mackie began. “I have people on social media. There are no consequences for their actions, so it leads me to be very…you know…so I just leave it alone. I just didn’t want anybody to take my IP and do something crazy with it. So, there are a lot of people out there posting as me, so I figured, ‘you know what, how about we just let everybody know that those are fake pages.”

When pressed by the host about possibly lurking pages and never liking anything, he offered, “Oh no, I have an iPhone 6. I don’t even know if I can download Instagram.” After that laugh, he lauded the possibilities that social media platforms provide younger performers. It’s a different world out there today, and they might use something like Instagram to build a following and parlay it into larger success.

“I think everyone deserves an opportunity and we have so many platforms,” Mackie continued. ”You know, Netflix wasn’t here when I first started in this business. There’s so many platforms and there’s so many opportunities. You need to figure out, I feel, in a decent way, to get yourself out there because there’s so many people out there doing un-decent things.”

“For me, if you have a page and you’re putting work up and people are able to see your work,” he added. “Like, a lot of my friends are dancers, because I went to art school all my life. So, they post videos of their choreography and their dance. Or, them playing their music on social media and people get to see them. So, I think it’s a great platform for you to find new and emerging talent.”

