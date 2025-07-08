10 Marvel Characters That Should Be on The Boys

We know Marvel’s multiverse has made it onto the screen, having seen it in Doctor Strange, What If…?, and Deadpool & Wolverine. But what if one of those universes dropped a few Marvel heroes into the chaotic, hyper-violent world of The Boys? Who would be part of Vought International’s corrupt empire, enjoying the Supe-worshipping public? And who would enable Butcher’s relentless vendetta?

Videos by ComicBook.com

From ultra-violent vigilantes to cosmic-level threats disguised as heroes, these ten Marvel characters could slip easily into the world of The Boys. Whether they’d align with Team Vought, Team Butcher, or go rogue entirely, here are the Marvel characters who would feel right at home in the bleak and bloody satire of The Boys.

1) The Punisher (Frank Castle)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Would Side With: Himself, with a reluctant team up with Butcher

It should come as no surprise that Frank Castle is top of the list of Marvel characters that could easily shift to The Boys’ universe. A former Marine whose family was gunned down in a mob hit, he doesn’t need Compound V to be terrifying. Castle channels his pain into an unrelenting war against criminals with military precision. His brutal moral code, and a complete disregard for collateral damage, the Punisher would operate in The Boys universe like a blood-soaked ghost story told in back alleys.

Castle would be a natural ally to Billy Butcher, except for one key difference. While Butcher’s crusade is driven by vengeance against Supes, Castle doesn’t discriminate. If you’re corrupt, abusive, or a killer, you’re on his list. That means even Butcher and the Boys might find themselves in his crosshairs. Frank would operate independently, crossing paths with the Boys when their goals aligned, just don’t expect him to take orders. Despite his brutal and swift justice being similar to Butcher’s, they probably wouldn’t like each other very much. Castle’s relentless pursuit of justice has made him a pariah even among other heroes. That fits The Boys ethos perfectly.

2) Sentry / The Void (Robert Reynolds)

Would Side With: Vought… and then destroy Everything

Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry, is the closest thing Marvel has to Homelander, but his madness is even scarier. Infused with the power of “a million exploding suns,” Sentry is an unstable god whose other half, The Void, represents destruction, despair, and death. He’s a man constantly at war with himself, capable of flattening cities with a thought and undoing the damage just as fast. In The Boys universe, Sentry would absolutely be a Vought poster boy. His shiny, golden image and Superman-esque power set would make him the centerpiece of their PR campaigns. And like Homelander, Sentry harbors a dark side, except Sentry’s Void is literal, and catastrophic.

Vought’s approach to Sentry’s upbringing might even be similar to Homelanders at first, but they would likely discover that it would be safe to coddle Reynolds to keep him controlled by them. The difference between Homelander and Reynolds is that Reynolds wants to be good. He doesn’t have an inferiority complex mixed with narcissism in the same way Homelander does and Sentry often begs for help. That internal conflict could make him a tragic, Homelander-esque figure—but one with the potential to destroy not just cities, but reality itself. Even Vought might realize too late that they can’t control him.

3) Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

Would Side With: Himself

Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, brings a deeply fractured mind and supernatural edge to vigilantism. A former mercenary resurrected by the Egyptian god Khonshu, Spector operates with brutal efficiency and fluctuating morality, thanks to his dissociative identity disorder. He might be your greatest ally, or your deadliest enemy, depending on who is running the show that night.

In The Boys world, Moon Knight would be hated by Vought, and barely tolerated by Butcher. Too unpredictable to control, too dangerous to ignore, he’d work best as a lone operator who, like Castle, occasionally works with the Boys when their missions overlap. But good luck getting consistent intel from a man who might show up dressed in all white, or not at all.

4) Rogue (Anna Marie)

Would Side With: Team Butcher ( reluctantly )

Rogue brings a literal X-factor to any universe she’s in. Her ability to absorb the powers, memories, and lifeforce of others with a touch would be a massive advantage, but still a tragic burden in the world of The Boys. In The Boys universe, Vought would absolutely see Rogue as an asset until she absorbed the wrong person. She would likely work for Vought initially, but under duress. She hates being controlled, manipulated, or used. And that’s exactly what Vought does best.

Rogue’s heart, however, would align her more with Team Butcher though she wouldn’t agree with his methods. Her power makes her both dangerous and expendable, which is exactly the kind of tragic figure Vought tends to use and toss aside. And when Rogue escaped Vought, she’d become one of the deadliest threats to Supes alive.

5) Domino (Neena Thurman)

Would Side With: Team Butcher

Probability manipulation might sound subtle, but Domino, makes it deadly. A mutant with the power to unconsciously tilt luck in her favor, she’s survived impossible missions, escaped certain death, and pulled off miracles. She’s a former mercenary, trained in black-ops and espionage. Her cool-headed confidence and trigger-happy efficiency make her a natural fit for The Boys’ guerilla tactics.

In a universe like The Boys, where betrayal and body counts are daily occurrences, Domino’s luck would be Vought’s worst nightmare. She’d be the ultimate chaos agent. Vought wouldn’t trust her to put her “luck” to their best interests, but Butcher would call her an asset. Domino could dismantle Supe operations simply by walking into the room.

6) Nick Fury (Earth-616)

Would Side With: No one — He is Vought

Nick Fury — the super-spy, manipulator-in-chief, and one-man shadow war — was practically born to run something like Vought International. Whether it’s the version from the classic comics or Samuel L. Jackson’s MCU portrayal, Fury operates in gray areas by default.He has operated behind the scenes, manipulating events in the interest of global security. He lies, he sacrifices pawns, and he always sees the bigger picture.

In The Boys, Fury would be upstairs in Vought Tower, approving Supe cover-ups, fabricating terrorist threats, and blackmailing anyone who gets in the way. But the one difference between Fury and the current Vought board, is that Fury’s version would’ve been born out of good intentions. His desire to protect the planet pushes him to extremes, and in the world of The Boys, that quickly mutates into something grotesque.

7) Psylocke (Elizabeth Braddock)

Would Side With: Team Butcher

Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock, aka Psylocke, brings psychic power and deadly martial arts skill in equal measure. A telepath and telekinetic assassin, Psylocke can kill with her mind or a psychic blade. In The Boys, she’d be a weapon Vought would kill to control, or fear enough to target. Psylocke’s power set is one of the most versatile in the X-Men lineup. As one of the X-Men’s most powerful telepaths, often underestimated due to her physical combat skills could make her a deadly infiltrator.

If Psylocke were on Team Butcher, she’d be a game-changer. With her ability to read minds and incapacitate Supes without making a sound, she’d help the Boys counter powerful foes from within. She could disable Vought operatives, uncover secrets buried deep in Supe psyches, and quietly tear their world apart.

8) Jean Grey / Phoenix

Would Side With: Vought, then whoever wants to destroy Vought

There’s no Marvel character who better embodies power and danger than Jean Grey. A powerful telepath and telekinetic, Jean becomes an Omega-level threat when bonded with the Phoenix Force. Her struggle to control that immense power has led to both heroism and genocide. In The Boys, Vought would market her as the “most powerful woman on Earth,” branding her as the poster girl for super-powered peacekeeping. But we’ve seen what happens when Jean loses control.

Whether it’s The Dark Phoenix Saga in comics or her adaptation in X-Men: The Last Stand, Jean’s downfall is always a matter of when, not if. In The Boys world, her inevitable breakdown would be catastrophic, and she would take Vought, the Seven, and probably New York with her.

9) Franklin Richards

Would Side With: Himself

Franklin Richards is a literal universe-builder. The son of Reed and Sue Richards, Franklin possesses reality-warping powers on a cosmic scale. Even as a child, he created pocket dimensions, but as an adult he could rewrite the rules of The Boys universe entirely.

That’s exactly why he shouldn’t be in Vought’s hands. Franklin in the hands of Stan Edgar or Homelander would be catastrophic. He wouldn’t need PR campaigns or corporate backing—he’d be the world. But in the right hands, Franklin could be a force for restoration, not ruin.

Franklin often struggles with his identity and purpose. In The Boys, he’d likely be a protected figure, hidden from Vought until the right time. Think weapon, warhead, and messiah all in one. If the Boys ever needed a deus ex machina, Franklin would be it.

10) Caretaker (Sara or the Original)

Would Side With: Team Butcher

A lesser-known Marvel character with deep ties to the supernatural, Caretaker serves as guardian of the Blood, a secretive sect that protects humanity from demonic forces. Whether it’s the classic version or Sara—the modern iteration—Caretaker deals in secrets, rituals, and righteous vengeance.

In The Boys universe, Caretaker would be the arcane expert who knows the real history of Vought’s origins, maybe even the dirty experiments that created Compound V.

Not fighting on the front lines, Caretaker would be the strategist behind the scenes.

While most Supes in The Boys are created by Compound V, Caretaker would remind them that some power comes from darker places, and it doesn’t care about market share.