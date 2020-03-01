Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Favorite MCU Movie To Make

Mark Ruffalo is a very familiar face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is there a single movie that stands above the others in his estimation? Well, the crowd asked him which Marvel project has been his favorite to work on so far at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Surprisingly, none of the big Avengers team-up movies were the Hulk star’s choice. He opted for Thor: Ragnarok as the laughs between him, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Tom Hiddleston were too good to pass up. Ruffalo also explained his reasoning by listing the ways in which the cast was getting to stretch their legs in ways that might not have played in those larger ensemble movies.

“That is a tough one. But, the one that was the most fun, just because I got to do so much in it was Thor: Ragnarok,” Ruffalo revealed. “It was basically the three of us or four of us and we were improvising. Taika is such a genius and so much fun. That was probably my favorite just because the experience of it. But, I mean when you see, when you’re standing in a room and every Marvel character is around you, that’s pretty mind-boggling and enjoyable as well. It’s like my kids, they’re all my kids, like ‘Who’s your favorite kid?’ I love them all, all the little weird idiosyncratic qualities.”

That wouldn’t be the only thing that the Hulk star would cover during the panel. He would promptly thrill everyone in attendance by suggesting a Professor Hulk film. If that weren’t hype enough, Ruffalo would also suggest the idea of Wolverine coming in there to stir the pot a bit.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," he mentioned. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk. The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

The actor would also lay out how far in advance they had mapped his journey to Endgame. It turns out the gears had been turning for quite a while.

“A few years ago we sat down and kind of plotted out what the Banner/Hulk/Professor arc would be and we pretty much stuck to it starting with Age of Ultron and then ending with Endgame," Ruffalo added. “It was fun… I’ve been lucky because the arc of Banner and Hulk over all the films has been pretty different. I’ve gotten to play three characters now. I’ve kept it interesting for myself as an ADHD casualty. It’s pretty much exactly how we planned it to be. It’s been a lot of fun to do it, and melding two characters together seemed to be the kind of final installment of the Banner/Hulk relationship. They made peace with each other.”

