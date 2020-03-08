Falcon and The Winter Soldier Update Could Reveal Major Marvel Location

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might have found a new filming location for a major plot development. Murphy’s Universe is saying that the Disney+ series is targeting Ploskovice Castle in Prague for filming. They think it could be Baron Zemo’s home turf in the upcoming show. That might make a lot of sense, and fans already know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is filming in the Czech Republic. The castle could easily offer the kind of grandeur that one would expect from the villain and occupies space well within the range of filming locations that has already been reported. However, nothing is written in stone yet. Seeing all the pieces come together is going to be a real treat.

People have responded well to Anthony Mackie getting the shield and the star has spoken about the warm reception on many occasions. He told The Daily Beast how he felt about the reactions to the reveal.

"The response has been really overwhelming. I feel like it’s calmed down some now, but the movie still has this iconic place in our generation, because people were so affected by it," Mackie began. "I was in Vancouver shooting Altered Carbon when Endgame came out. My stuntman, whom I’ve worked with forever and who did Endgame and was also doing Altered Carbon, got us Thursday night tickets to the first screening."

Mackie added, "We go to the screening, and it’s midnight, and everyone’s tired and quiet. Then Tony Stark dies and you just hear people openly weeping in the theater. You never expect to have that effect on people. But you have adults openly affected by these characters. I think it says a lot about what Joe and Anthony [Russo] were able to do as directors, and what Robert Downey Jr. has been able to do as an actor for the past 15 years."

