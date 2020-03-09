The Eternals Will Feature Love Triangle Between Black Knight, Sersi, and Ikaris

If you thought The Eternals was going to feature a comics-accurate relationship between Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harington), you're partially right. Judging by a recent interview Chan had with Vanity Fair Italy, a third Eternal — likely Richard Madden's Ikaris — will also be involved, creating a love triangle for the ages. Speaking with the magazine, Chan revealed the Eternals arrived on Earth upwards of 7,000 years ago and her character is in two love stories over the course of the Chloe Zhao film.

"Specifically, it is the story of a group of immortal aliens, who arrived on Earth seven thousand years ago, so the plot takes place in a very long period of time," Chan reveals. "Sersi is the one that has the most affinity with humans, indeed it is even involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project."

Little is known about the feature other than the time-spanning details we've heard several times before. At one point last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige suggested it was one of the most expensive movies the studio had done.

"It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward," says Feige. "That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

So far we've gotten set photos of the three running along in their street clothes from unseen villains, likely computer-generated characters added in post-production. We've yet to see set photos for any of the characters in their costumes or uniforms.

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

