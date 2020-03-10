Untitled Spider-Man Spinoff Gets Amazing Spider-Man 2 Writer

One of Sony's upcoming Marvel projects, an untitled spinoff in their Spider-Man cinematic universe, has tapped Roberto Orci to write its script. Orci previously wrote The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for a Sony back in 2014. He has also written an abundant level of TV shows, with a resumé extending to Hawaii Five-0, Sleepy Hollow, and Fringe. As for which character's movie Orci is writing, the details are being kept under wraps for now as Sony did not comment on the news. The studio is expected to be developing several spinoff films in the vein of Venom and Morbius over the next few years.

Among the rumored characters for future Sony films in Marvel's catalog are Silk, Nightwatch, Silver Sable, Black Cat, and more. Most recently, signs pointed towards a Kraven the Hunter film being in the works at the studio. For now, they have i starring Jared Leto to look forward to this summer, along with a Venom sequel which has Andy Serkis directing and returns its original cast along with adding Woody Harrelson as the fan-favorite Marvel villain Carnage.

"Executive Vice President Palak Patel is overseeing for Sony along with the rest of the Spider-Man universe properties," Umberto Gonzalez of TheWrap said in an original report. "The Orci project would be a part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe which is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe..."

After ComicBook.com reported that set locations for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 might indicate an appearance by Kraven in the next Marvel entry from Sony, it looks like Sony is going to continue their extension of the MCU stories as they appear to be with Morbius, as well. Following Michael Keaton's appearance in a Morbius trailer as his Adrian Toomes character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is unclear how Sony will walk the line of telling stories within the MCU or not.

While the Kraven the Hunter movie is in the earliest stages of development, Sony has been pursuing casting key roles, including the titular role. The lead character in the Kraven movie is described as a "maniacal big game hunter," which fits the description of his comic book counterpart. The casting grid for the film details the lead character's mission as hunting Spider-Man, which would seemingly put the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man: Far From Home left Peter Parker exposed as a super hero with a massive target on his back.

Are you excited for Sony to build its own pocket of a Marvel universe of the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.